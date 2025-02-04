Trump speculates TikTok purchase via sovereign wealth fund creation

Amid tariff chaos

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order compelling the country's treasury and commerce departments to create a sovereign wealth fund that he said could be used to purchase the social media platform TikTok.

"We have tremendous potential," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday (3 February). "I think in a short period of time, we'd have one of the biggest funds." Trump's realised tariff threats sends markets and currencies into a tailspin The president has put Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, the Trump-nominated commerce secretary, in charge of spearheading the fund and laying the groundwork for its creation.  Trump had previously attempted to ban TikTok during his first term in office, but said in a Truth Social post: "We are going to be doing something with TikTok, perhap...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Henderson Opportunities and CQS shareholders brush Saba aside as they vote against US hedge fund's takeover

ONS: 'Do not think we are being complacent' on Transformed Labour Force Survey

More on US

Trump's tariff barrage will test strength of UK 'special relationship'
US

Trump's tariff barrage will test strength of UK 'special relationship'

Universal tariffs could spell trouble

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 04 February 2025 • 6 min read
Trump speculates TikTok purchase via sovereign wealth fund creation
US

Trump speculates TikTok purchase via sovereign wealth fund creation

Amid tariff chaos

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 04 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trump's realised tariff threats sends markets and currencies into a tailspin
US

Trump's realised tariff threats sends markets and currencies into a tailspin

US sets sights on EU next

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 03 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot