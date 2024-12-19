Outlook 2025: The state of the UK's capital markets as we enter 2025

Capital markets outlook for 2025

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

In this video, Investment Week's reporter, Linus Uhlig, recaps some of the key events for UK capital markets in 2024, from delistings, scrapping the GB ISA and the commitment to the PISCES framework, before taking a look ahead to what can be expected next year.

For more of Investment Week's 2025 outlooks, click here to check out the website. 

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

