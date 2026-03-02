Oil prices surge as US-Iran conflict intensifies

Investors in 'risk off' mode

Michael Nelson
2 min read

US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran over the weekend have sent oil prices skyrocketing and put investors firmly in ‘risk-off’ mode, with the conflict adding further volatility.

Trustpilot