BlackRock launches US mega-cap ETF in Europe

BlackRock has rolled out a US mega cap ETF to provide European investors with exposure to the largest companies in the S&P 500.
The ETF behemoth is launching the fund in a bid to capitalise on the performance of the top 20 largest companies in the S&P 500 Index, which BlackRock noted have contributed 68% of the index's return over the past three years. These include companies in the technology, consumer goods, communication, healthcare and financial services sectors. PT Asset Management and HANetf partner to list active US bond ETF on London Stock Exchange Targeting first-time investors, portfolio builders, financial advisers, as well as institutional investors, the iShares S&P 500 Top 20 UCITS ETF has an e...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes