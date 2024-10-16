Alternatives consultancy Lionpoint rebrands as it eyes asset management clients

Since joining the Alpha Group, Lionpoint – a global provider of management and technology consulting services to private equity, private credit, real estate, and infrastructure managers – has expanded its range of solutions and is looking to extend its services to the group's asset management clients. Founded in 2003, Alpha FMC is a global provider of management and technology consulting to the financial services industry. The rebrand follows Alpha FMC's acquisition of White Marble Consulting in September as it expands its reach into asset management. Alpha FMC acquires White Mar...