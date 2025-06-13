Sanlam UK asset management business to fully transfer to Ninety One

The transfer of Sanlam Investments UK’s asset management arm to Ninety One is set to complete on Monday (16 June).
This deal will create a long-term active asset management relationship between Ninety One and Sanlam, of which Ninety One will be the primary manager. Number of companies switching to UK main market flatlines in past three years Originally revealed in November 2024, the deal means Ninety One will issue and allot over 13 million ordinary shares to Sanlam Investments UK. At the time, to recognise the £17.4bn in assets transferred from Sanlam, 80% of which reside in South Africa, Ninety One said it intended to issue shares to Sanlam, amounting to an approximate stake of 12.3% of the f...
