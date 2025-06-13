Sanlam UK asset management business to fully transfer to Ninety One

First revealed in November 2024

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The transfer of Sanlam Investments UK’s asset management arm to Ninety One is set to complete on Monday (16 June).

This deal will create a long-term active asset management relationship between Ninety One and Sanlam, of which Ninety One will be the primary manager. Number of companies switching to UK main market flatlines in past three years Originally revealed in November 2024, the deal means Ninety One will issue and allot over 13 million ordinary shares to Sanlam Investments UK. At the time, to recognise the £17.4bn in assets transferred from Sanlam, 80% of which reside in South Africa, Ninety One said it intended to issue shares to Sanlam, amounting to an approximate stake of 12.3% of the f...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

'Risk aversion' from FCA and PRA stunting UK growth and competitiveness

Montanaro AM fund adopts 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label

More on Companies

Sanlam UK asset management business to fully transfer to Ninety One
Companies

Sanlam UK asset management business to fully transfer to Ninety One

First revealed in November 2024

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 June 2025 • 1 min read
Number of companies switching to UK main market flatlines in past three years
Companies

Number of companies switching to UK main market flatlines in past three years

Below pre-Covid annual averages

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 12 June 2025 • 1 min read
EDF to acquire EV charging firm Pod Point in latest LSE delisting
Companies

EDF to acquire EV charging firm Pod Point in latest LSE delisting

Largest retail EV charging firm in the UK

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 12 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot