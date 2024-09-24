Octopus Investments opens joint fundraise for AIM VCTs

UK small-cap discounts

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Octopus Investments has launched a £30m fundraising for its two venture capital trusts (VCTs) that focus on companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

The fundraising will include a primary £20m level with a £10m overallotment facility, making the total offer of up to £30m. New investors will have the option to split their investment 60/40 between Octopus AIM VCT and Octopus AIM VCT 2, or put 100% of their investments in either of the two vehicles. Octopus Investments reshuffles senior leadership team in business restructure Octopus AIM VCT and Octopus AIM VCT 2 were launched in 1997 and 2005, respectively, and target companies with growth potential across various sectors including technology, healthcare and the environment. F...

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan

