Maven Renovar VCT slapped with general meeting requisition in bid to oust board

A group of Maven Renovar VCT (MRV) shareholders has moved to oust the incumbent board, adding further woes to the company’s ongoing turmoil.
A notice under Section 303 of the Companies Act 2006 has been filed from a group representing more than 5% of shareholders, requiring MRV to hold a general meeting to elect a board of proposed directors. The move follows commotion at the company's annual general meeting earlier this month, which threw the future of the VCT into question. Maven Renovar in turmoil after AGM sees strategy and board rejected Seven resolutions, including the approval of the company's investment strategy and the selection of the board, failed to pass after a "significant proportion" of the total votes ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes