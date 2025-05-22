Oberon reboots AIM VCT to benefit from 'oversold' market

Intention to raise £5m

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

Oberon Investments has relaunched an AIM VCT to take advantage of the potential for a rebound in small-cap stocks.

The £1.4m Oberon AIM VCT is an overhauled version of the former New Century AIM VCT 2, which Oberon renamed in July 2024. Oberon is aiming to raise £5m through the VCT, with an over-allotment facility of £3.4m. The offer is open until 1 December 2025 unless the VCT is fully subscribed before then.  IW 30: VCTs three decades on and the need for reform to secure their longevity The VCT will be managed by a team led by fund manager Simon Like, and include senior investment manager Paul Sheehan and senior fund director Richard Penny, who joined Oberon in December 2024. The relaunch ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

Global X ETFs latest provider to capitalise on European defence spend

M&G unveils Europe ex-UK fund as investors continue to shun US

More on VCTs/EIS

Puma Investments launch marks comeback for AIM VCT listings
VCTs/EIS

Puma Investments launch marks comeback for AIM VCT listings

Targeting 'compelling returns'

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 15 May 2025 • 2 min read
IW 30: VCTs three decades on and the need for reform to secure their longevity
VCTs/EIS

IW 30: VCTs three decades on and the need for reform to secure their longevity

The evolution of venture capital trusts

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 April 2025 • 4 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown adds five VCTs to client offering ahead of tax year deadline
VCTs/EIS

Hargreaves Lansdown adds five VCTs to client offering ahead of tax year deadline

30th year of VCTs

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 13 March 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot