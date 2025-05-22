Oberon reboots AIM VCT to benefit from 'oversold' market

The £1.4m Oberon AIM VCT is an overhauled version of the former New Century AIM VCT 2, which Oberon renamed in July 2024. Oberon is aiming to raise £5m through the VCT, with an over-allotment facility of £3.4m. The offer is open until 1 December 2025 unless the VCT is fully subscribed before then. IW 30: VCTs three decades on and the need for reform to secure their longevity The VCT will be managed by a team led by fund manager Simon Like, and include senior investment manager Paul Sheehan and senior fund director Richard Penny, who joined Oberon in December 2024. The relaunch ...