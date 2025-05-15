Puma Investments launch marks comeback for AIM VCT listings

The alternatives VCT – which the firm said has launched in response to demand from advisers and wealth managers – invests in scale-up businesses with a proven commercial proposition and management teams who fully understand the sector in which they operate. Puma's investment team includes investment director Stuart Rollason, who heads up the team; investment director Daniel Cane; and investment manager Joseph Cornwall. The team is targeting "compelling returns" alongside the tax breaks associated with VCTs. Puma Investments taps into 'improving economic climate' with AIM VCT launch ...