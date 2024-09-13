Seneca Growth Capital VCT launches £5m share subscription offer

1p per each B ordinary share

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Seneca Growth Capital VCT has launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £5m with an over-allotment facility of up to £5m before issue costs.

The offer for subscription is of 1p per each B ordinary share in the trust, according to a London Stock Exchange notice on Thursday (12 September). Pembroke VCT to raise up to £60m in latest funding round In addition, investors who have invested directly into the trust or through an intermediary or platform without advice will pay a 5.5% promoter fee on the amount invested to Seneca Partners, the investment manager of the trust. Those who have invested through an intermediary and received upfront advice will instead pay 3% on the amount invested. However, certain investors will ...

