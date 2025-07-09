Global IPOs expected to 'remain quiet' amid market volatility triggered by Trump's tariffs

The global IPO landscape is “projected to remain quiet” in the second half of 2025 if trade tensions between the US and trading partners are not solved, or in the absence of a “more stable macroeconomic backdrop”, according to EY-Parthenon.
The London Stock Exchange recorded only nine listings in H1 2025, raising £182.8m and marking a 64% decline in deal value from the same period last year (£513.8m), according to EY's latest IPO research. London records worst IPO volume in H1 2025 in thirty years Scott McCubbin, EY-Parthenon UKI IPO leader, noted that while many expected the UK IPO market to see a rebound in 2025, "momentum has been slower to build, reflecting the broader macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds facing businesses". "Ongoing uncertainty around global trade and tariffs has fuelled market volatility, w...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes