Global IPOs expected to 'remain quiet' amid market volatility triggered by Trump's tariffs

The London Stock Exchange recorded only nine listings in H1 2025, raising £182.8m and marking a 64% decline in deal value from the same period last year (£513.8m), according to EY's latest IPO research. London records worst IPO volume in H1 2025 in thirty years Scott McCubbin, EY-Parthenon UKI IPO leader, noted that while many expected the UK IPO market to see a rebound in 2025, "momentum has been slower to build, reflecting the broader macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds facing businesses". "Ongoing uncertainty around global trade and tariffs has fuelled market volatility, w...