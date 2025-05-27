IMF urges Reeves to 'refine' fiscal rules as it upgrades UK's economic outlook

According to the global economic body, "further refinements of the fiscal framework could held minimise the frequency of fiscal policy changes". The IMF praised the chancellor's fiscal plans, which restored her £9.9bn headroom at the Spring Statement, noting that her plans "strike a good balance between supporting growth and safeguarding fiscal sustainability". Economists lambast Reeves for 'loose fiscal rules' following restoration of 'miniscule headroom' However, "it will be important to stay the course and deliver the planned deficit reduction over the next five years to stabi...