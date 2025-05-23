Natixis IM's Mirova and Thematics AM team up on merger project

Mirova currently manages €32bn in assets

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Mirova and Thematics Asset Management, two companies affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers, have unveiled a strategic merger project to become a significant player in global thematic management.

Mirova currently manages €32bn in assets, including €3.1bn in its thematic offering. Thematics AM reported €3.1bn in assets across five themes ranging from AI to the subscription economy. Combining their respective skills allows the two companies to offer a diversified range of domestic products to meet the varied needs of investors, while also sticking to high sustainability standards. AJ Bell AUA speeds past £90bn to break record Philippe Setbon, CEO of Natixis IM, said the merger project "perfectly aligns" with the firm's strategic ambition, Vision 2030.  "By joining forces, ...

Trustpilot