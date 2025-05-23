Natixis IM's Mirova and Thematics AM team up on merger project

Mirova and Thematics Asset Management, two companies affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers, have unveiled a strategic merger project to become a significant player in global thematic management.
Mirova currently manages €32bn in assets, including €3.1bn in its thematic offering. Thematics AM reported €3.1bn in assets across five themes ranging from AI to the subscription economy. Combining their respective skills allows the two companies to offer a diversified range of domestic products to meet the varied needs of investors, while also sticking to high sustainability standards. AJ Bell AUA speeds past £90bn to break record Philippe Setbon, CEO of Natixis IM, said the merger project "perfectly aligns" with the firm's strategic ambition, Vision 2030. "By joining forces, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes