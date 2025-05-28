Jupiter Origin team to take over management of two emerging market mandates

Jupiter Asset Management’s Origin team will assume the handling of Jupiter Global Emerging Markets and Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus funds.
The change, scheduled to take place on 2 June, will see the Origin team led by Tarlock Randhawa - who joined Jupiter AM in January this year - take over the two mandates, after Nick Payne, the lead manager for the global emerging market equities team, left the firm at the end of 2024. Jupiter acquires £800m assets and investment team of boutique Origin Payne managed the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets and Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus funds, according to data from FE fundinfo. Prior to joining Jupiter Asset Management, Randhawa was a managing partner at Origin Asset Ma...
