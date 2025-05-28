Jupiter Origin team to take over management of two emerging market mandates

Team led by Tarlock Randhawa

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Jupiter Asset Management’s Origin team will assume the handling of Jupiter Global Emerging Markets and Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus funds.

The change, scheduled to take place on 2 June, will see the Origin team led by Tarlock Randhawa - who joined Jupiter AM in January this year - take over the two mandates, after Nick Payne, the lead manager for the global emerging market equities team, left the firm at the end of 2024. Jupiter acquires £800m assets and investment team of boutique Origin Payne managed the Jupiter Global Emerging Markets and Jupiter Global Emerging Markets Focus funds, according to data from FE fundinfo. Prior to joining Jupiter Asset Management, Randhawa was a managing partner at Origin Asset Ma...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Home REIT expects full sale of assets to be completed in Q3 2025

Fed warns of prevailing 'uncertainty' from Trump policies

More on Companies

Mattioli Woods and Kingswood to merge
Companies

Mattioli Woods and Kingswood to merge

To serve over 25,000 clients

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 29 May 2025 • 2 min read
Over £12bn set to leave London's AIM in 2025
Companies

Over £12bn set to leave London's AIM in 2025

'Once a thriving market'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 28 May 2025 • 2 min read
Natixis IM's Mirova and Thematics AM team up on merger project
Companies

Natixis IM's Mirova and Thematics AM team up on merger project

Mirova currently manages €32bn in assets

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 23 May 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot