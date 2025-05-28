Over £12bn set to leave London's AIM in 2025

Some 61 firms, totalling £12.3bn of market cap, have stated plans to leave AIM, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in June.
According to Aberdeen, the AIM market will shrink as these firms move to London's main market, delist, or are subject to M&A. Abby Glennie, co-manager of the abrdn UK Smaller Companies fund and the abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth trust, said: "AIM was once a thriving market, but it has been brutally knocked back by outflows in recent times. As a result, we are seeing many of the biggest and best AIM companies moving to a main market listing." IMF urges Reeves to 'refine' fiscal rules as it upgrades UK's economic outlook She explained that, from a fund manager perspective, it is "...
