Over £12bn set to leave London's AIM in 2025

According to Aberdeen, the AIM market will shrink as these firms move to London's main market, delist, or are subject to M&A. Abby Glennie, co-manager of the abrdn UK Smaller Companies fund and the abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth trust, said: "AIM was once a thriving market, but it has been brutally knocked back by outflows in recent times. As a result, we are seeing many of the biggest and best AIM companies moving to a main market listing." IMF urges Reeves to 'refine' fiscal rules as it upgrades UK's economic outlook She explained that, from a fund manager perspective, it is "...