Blackstone, BNY and CyrusOne to attend UK's international investment summit

Scheduled in October

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The CEOs of BNY, Blackstone and CyrusOne today (6 August) confirmed their attendance at the UK’s international investment summit, set to take place later this year.

The summit, scheduled for 14 October, is expected to gather around 300 industry leaders in a move to "catalyse investment in the UK", according to the UK government. Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is meeting the three CEOs in New York this week, reiterated once again that "Britain is open for business" and added that by signing up to the international investment summit, "it shows they believe it too". "They recognise we have taken some difficult decisions to fix the foundations of our economy and set us on a path to sustained economic growth as the government's number one mission – it ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

BlackRock Continental European Income fund retains Square Mile rating despite manager departure

Investors diverge over US recession concerns amid global market sell-off

More on Industry

Blackstone, BNY and CyrusOne to attend UK's international investment summit
Industry

Blackstone, BNY and CyrusOne to attend UK's international investment summit

Scheduled in October

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 06 August 2024 • 2 min read
FCA admits internal failings over bullying complaint – reports
Industry

FCA admits internal failings over bullying complaint – reports

Independent commissioner

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 05 August 2024 • 2 min read
Investment Week news editor wins prestigious Headlinemoney Award
Industry

Investment Week news editor wins prestigious Headlinemoney Award

Valeria Martinez wins

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 18 July 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot