Blackstone, BNY and CyrusOne to attend UK's international investment summit

The CEOs of BNY, Blackstone and CyrusOne today (6 August) confirmed their attendance at the UK’s international investment summit, set to take place later this year.
The summit, scheduled for 14 October, is expected to gather around 300 industry leaders in a move to "catalyse investment in the UK", according to the UK government. Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is meeting the three CEOs in New York this week, reiterated once again that "Britain is open for business" and added that by signing up to the international investment summit, "it shows they believe it too". "They recognise we have taken some difficult decisions to fix the foundations of our economy and set us on a path to sustained economic growth as the government's number one mission – it ...
