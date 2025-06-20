DORE agrees to takeover offer from Bagnall Energy for remaining shares

Takeover 'was inevitable'

Sorin Dojan
clock • 3 min read

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (DORE) trust has agreed to a cash offer from Bagnall Energy for its entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital that the Bagnall Group did not own.

In a stock exchange notice today (20 June), the cash offer – done through Polar Nimrod Topco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bagnall– represents a premium of approximately 23.6% to the closing price of 83p per DORE share as of 19 June 2025. However, the latest offer price stands at a discount of nearly 8.7% to DORE's net asset value as of 31 March 2025, pricing its total issued ordinary share capital at approximately £174.5m. HEIT backs Foresight acquisition as Drax withdraws bid Bagnall is a long-term private investor that has invested in renewable energy infrastructure assets ...

Trustpilot