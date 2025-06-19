Bank of England leaves interest rates unchanged

Next MPC meeting in August

Sorin Dojan
1 min read

The Bank of England has kept interest rates steady at 4.25% in its fourth meeting of the year.

In its meeting today (19 June), six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the rates at the current level, while three opted to reduce the rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4%. Sticky inflation dampens Bank of England's rate cutting prospects The MPC reasoned there has been "substantial disinflation over the past two years, as previous external shocks have receded, and as the restrictive stance of monetary policy has curbed second-round effects and stabilised longer-term inflation expectations". "This has allowed the MPC to withdraw gradually some degree of p...

