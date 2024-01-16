T. Rowe Price launches analyst-run US core equity fund

T. Rowe Price has unveiled a Luxembourg-domiciled US equity fund, which has its stock selection determined by a cohort of research analysts.
The T. Rowe Price Funds SICAV - US Structured Research Equity is based on the long-running US-domiciled strategy, which holds $65bn assets under management. The portfolio, which will be available to UK and European investors, holds 200-275 stock positions, with its stock selection based on the fundamental insights of approximately 30 analysts from the group's US equity research team. T. Rowe Price calls time on Responsible UK Equity fund after less than three years The analysts will invest within their specific area of expertise, the firm said, taking a "lined approach" to portfoli...
