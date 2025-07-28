Friday Briefing: Think like a journalist

Now in 2025, several words have cropped up with increasing frequency this year. I'm sure several come to mind as I say that, but the one I am focused on today is ‘requisitioned'. Since the end of last year, the number of RNS notices announcing requisitioned meetings from shareholders has been sizeable, and not just in my career, but on record. Friday Briefing: If we can't even get cost disclosures right, the UK has no hope of catching up with the US On the closed-ended side, 2025 has been a record breaker for corporate activity, with 17 mergers and liquidations. And on the open-end...