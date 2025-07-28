Friday Briefing: Think like a journalist

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 8 min read

Back in 2020, the world became fatigued with the word ‘unprecedented’ such was its frequent use to describe events going on at the time.

Now in 2025, several words have cropped up with increasing frequency this year. I'm sure several come to mind as I say that, but the one I am focused on today is ‘requisitioned'. Since the end of last year, the number of RNS notices announcing requisitioned meetings from shareholders has been sizeable, and not just in my career, but on record. Friday Briefing: If we can't even get cost disclosures right, the UK has no hope of catching up with the US On the closed-ended side, 2025 has been a record breaker for corporate activity, with 17 mergers and liquidations. And on the open-end...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Maven Renovar VCT board accused of burying key information from shareholders over requisition meeting

BoE data trialling underway following Ben Bernanke policymaking review

More on Industry

Friday Briefing: Think like a journalist
Industry

Friday Briefing: Think like a journalist

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 28 July 2025 • 8 min read
Lava Advisory Partners' Felix Neate: Asset and wealth management M&A needs modernising
Industry

Lava Advisory Partners' Felix Neate: Asset and wealth management M&A needs modernising

Relationships key

Felix Neate
clock 25 July 2025 • 4 min read
UK Supreme Court quashes Tom Hayes' LIBOR-rigging conviction
Industry

UK Supreme Court quashes Tom Hayes' LIBOR-rigging conviction

SFO will not seek retrial

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 23 July 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot