Schroders pushes ahead to convert British Opportunities trust into purely private mandate with vast changes

Schroders has unveiled its full conversation proposal to British Opportunities trust shareholders as it seeks their approval to move the mandate it into a purely private asset vehicle, as its listed holdings struggle to generate returns.
SBO's board first revealed the plans back in March and today (29 July) it laid out the full facts for clients to consider ahead of the 9 September vote. Schroder British Opportunities trust abandons UK-listed focus in favour of private equity only mandate The board argued that since the trust's IPO in 2020, the majority of its 14.9% net asset value returns have been generated by "its equity investments in private companies" and the listed portion, faced with "difficult market conditions", has "detracted" from the overall performance. "It is the view of both the investment manager a...
