Credit Suisse managers depart to launch macro fund at Lombard Odier IM

Five portfolio managers have left Credit Suisse to set up a global macro fund at Lombard Odier Investment Management.
The fund will comprise a blend of discretionary and systematic strategies, and is expected to launch on LOIM's 1798 alternatives platform in Q3 2024, according to a person familiar with the matter. Lombard Odier IM and Systemiq team up to launch sustainable investment platform Valentin Petrescou, head of unconstrained and global fixed income strategies at Credit Suisse, is among the five managers who left to join LOIM. The other four are: Didier Anthamatten, Jeremy Gatto, Maximilian Witschel and Philipp Mueller. Lombard Odier IM and UBS, which acquired Credit Suisse in March 202...
