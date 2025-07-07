Friday Briefing: Holding my breath

There is one feeling I have been struggling with, a sort of nervous suspense for what is supposed to happen this week: Will it be somewhat of a final chapter for US President Donald Trump’s tariff palooza, or will it keep dragging on?
Wednesday (9 July) marks the end of the three-month suspension of the US president's ‘Liberation Day' levies on virtually all of its trading partners, but so far very little ground has been gained in achieving some sort of trade compromise between most of the countries involved. Investors warn American exceptionalism 'not dead but diminishing' Talks with China seemed to have improved a few weeks back, but we still do not know where these conversations are headed or if common ground has been reached. China has also been the hardest hit by tariffs and the repercussions for global trade ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes