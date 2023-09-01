Will James leaves Premier Miton as European Equity Income fund folds

The fund had around £8m in assets when it folded at the end of June. Fund manager Will James continued to look after the strategy until its closure on 29 June, at which point he left the company, Premier Miton said.

A spokesperson for the company added: "We keep our fund range under constant review, to ensure our funds remain relevant and are positioned to deliver good value for investors."

James launched the fund in September 2021 after joining Premier Miton in June 2021 from Aberdeen Standard Investments - now abrdn - where he worked for 14 years in several senior roles, including deputy head of European equities.