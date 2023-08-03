Calastone: UK investors shun stocks despite global rally

Fixed income still preferred

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read
July 2023 was the 26th consecutive month of net outflows for equity funds.
UK investors have continued to turn their backs on equities despite a global stock market rally, according to Calastone’s latest Fund Flow index.

July 2023 was the 26th consecutive month of net outflows for equity funds, with investors selling £983m of their holdings, the highest outflows level since September 2022 following the Mini Budget.

Over the past three months, investors pulled £1.95bn from equity funds, despite global stock markets rising strongly.

ESG focused funds recorded the biggest outflows for the period, shedding a record £376m. This was the third consecutive month of outflows, the longest run of selling on record, Calastone noted. Since May, ESG funds lost more than £1bn.

The UK equity sector also recorded outflows totalling £710m, with North American equity focused funds following suit with £588m net outflows.

Net selling of European, Asia-Pacific and country funds also accelerated in July, Calastone found, along with property and mixed asset funds, losing £66m and £82m, respectively.

Emerging markets and global equity funds bucked the wider trend however and continued to see inflows over the period, £305m and £837, respectively. Small technology funds gained from the AI boom, with £61m in inflows - the fourth consecutive month of new money after 15 months of solid outflows.

Fixed income and money market funds also remained favourites among UK investors, with inflows of £347m and £403m, respectively, in July.

However, this was more than half the level of inflows fixed income received the month prior (£880m), due to July being a more volatile month for bond yields, according to Calastone.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "Inflation is still higher than bond yields in many parts of the world, especially the UK, so returns are still negative in real terms. But if and when inflation returns to target, locking in at today's high bond yields for the medium to long term will offer significant benefits to those investors who have committed capital to fixed income funds."

For money market funds, the past three months were among the five best for the sector, according to Calastone's records, due to the higher short-term yields on offer.

Glyn explained: "Meanwhile, money market funds offer even higher short-term returns while policy rates are still climbing and their low risk means capital values remain very stable should investors wish to switch back to higher-risk assets in future."

Overall, he said: "For now, investors remain very risk averse, choosing the strong rally in global share prices as an opportunity to withdraw cash rather than bank on further gains," he added.

"The return on a bond can be predicted with near certainty if it is held to maturity, depending on its credit rating, while equity markets are fraught with risk. With the outlook for global economic growth uncertain and corporate earnings estimates being revised down, attractive fixed income yields have tipped the balance for fund investors away from equities for the time being."

