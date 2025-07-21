Friday Briefing: Reforms babes, reforms

The Financial Conduct Authority, HM Treasury and Chancellor Rachel Reeves inundated our inboxes and news coverage with a plethora of reforms touching virtually every single corner of financial services. Rachel Reeves unveils 'most wide-ranging reforms' in Mansion House speech From reforms to prospectuses and access to corporate bonds, to including LTAFs in Stocks & Shares ISAs, scrapping the UK green taxonomy, Consumer Duty-focused reviews and regulatory changes, this year's Mansion House speech was nothing short of vertigo-inducing. But as the Investment Week team covered, analyse...