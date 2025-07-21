Friday Briefing: Reforms babes, reforms

For those hoping to find the beginning of the much-needed and long-awaited summer lull, last week probably disappointed as there was nothing quiet about it, especially after the US tariff fatigue of the last few months.
The Financial Conduct Authority, HM Treasury and Chancellor Rachel Reeves inundated our inboxes and news coverage with a plethora of reforms touching virtually every single corner of financial services. Rachel Reeves unveils 'most wide-ranging reforms' in Mansion House speech From reforms to prospectuses and access to corporate bonds, to including LTAFs in Stocks & Shares ISAs, scrapping the UK green taxonomy, Consumer Duty-focused reviews and regulatory changes, this year's Mansion House speech was nothing short of vertigo-inducing. But as the Investment Week team covered, analyse...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes