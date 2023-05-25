Baillie Gifford: US anti-ESG movement is 'short-sighted'

Speaking at a roundtable event in Baillie Gifford’s offices, Katherine Davidson, manager of the firm’s Sustainable Growth fund, said the movement in the US is "quite short-sighted”.

Global ESG focused equity funds were the most popular investment category last year with UK retail investors, according to data from the Calastone Fund Flow Index, taking 40% of net equity fund inflows for the period.

But a steady pushback against ESG investing has progressed in the US, with almost 100 Republican-sponsored anti-ESG bills filled so far this year, already more than double the total in 2022, according to Reuters.

One of the key debates concerns US pension funds, as a result of measures introduced by the US Labor Department to make it easier for retirement plans to consider climate change and other ESG factors when investing.

This was met with a counter bill, filed by Republican representative Andy Barr, which was passed the House in a 216-204 vote in March 2023. The result caused US President Joe Biden to enact his first veto.

She said: "If you are doing sustainable investing in an intelligent way, and with a financial goal, I do not see how that could be derogation of fiduciary duty."

Davidson joined Baillie Gifford from Schroders in October 2022, where she ran a similar global mandate at the London-based firm, and has specialised in sustainable investing since 2008.

Davidson said she could "see why people might take an issue with a strategy that had a secondary objective of impact", but added there is "a very fine line between sustainable investing and just sensible long-term investing and capital stewardship".

She said: "In my view, I do not know how one can effectively regulate such that you do not take the risk of climate change into account when you are looking at agricultural companies or labour unrest, for example.

"Where do you draw the line as to what is an ESG issue and what is just a sensible business issue?"

Prior to events this year, the anti-‘woke capitalism' movement saw Texas put legislative directives in place for state agencies to divest from investment companies, which it deemed were promoting ESG issues and boycotting energy stocks. The following summer, the Texas comptroller revealed a specific list of investment companies they claimed boycotted energy firms and were subject to the "divestment requirements", with BlackRock, Schroders, UBS and HSBC Holdings among those on the list.

Specific action has been taken against asset managers, with Florida Treasury pulling $2bn from BlackRock as an anti-ESG divestment at the end of last year.

"It is a shame that [ESG] has become so politicised in the States," Davidson said.

"You are now getting sued in some states for doing ESG and being sued in others for not doing enough ESG.

"It makes it a very, very hard place to operate commercially. I do not have any view on how it might end."

Davidson explained the fund did not have a US client face, and that she "would not anticipate it being a big area of growth for us".

James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, echoed Davidson, arguing it was a "tricky" area to navigate, but applying "common sense" was a good approach.

He said Baillie Gifford had US based clients "who are engaged on both sides of the argument".

"We just have to see how things play out and comply with regulation as much as we can," he added.