Federated Hermes appoints manager for UK Nature Impact strategy

Based in London

clock • 2 min read
Andy Turnbull, senior investment manager, Federated Hermes
Image:

Andy Turnbull, senior investment manager, Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes has appointed Andy Turnbull to the role of senior investment manager for its UK Nature Impact investment strategy, which is due to go live later this year.

Based in London and reporting to Robert Hall, director at Federated Hermes, Turnbull will work on Federated Hermes' blended finance strategy for the UK's natural capital markets.

He brings with him a decade of experience in leading natural capital work across land, estate and property management divisions in the UK and internationally. 

Federated Hermes launches Article 9 global investment grade credit fund

Turnbull will seek to generate attractive returns by investing in high-integrity nature-based solutions and nature-positive businesses across land, coasts, rivers and sea in the UK. 

The aim of the strategy, which has been co-designed by Federated Hermes and Finance Earth, is to help address the climate and biodiversity crises, as well as generate returns.

Turnbull's main responsibilities will include evaluating, underwriting and managing nature-based impact investment opportunities, as part of portfolio construction. 

He will also manage a number of strategic relationships with individuals or organisations as part of the execution of the strategy.

Previously, Turnbull served as head of asset management at Climate Impact Partners, working with investors, corporates, ENGOs and governments to develop and deliver high quality carbon-financed nature restoration projects. 

Prior to that, he was a partner and head of natural capital & sustainable investment at Bidwells, a leading nature-based investment asset manager.

Federated Hermes hires ex-Jupiter manager to stewardship team

Robert Hall, director at Federated Hermes, said: "We are delighted to have Andy on board. His breadth of experience will play a key role in what is an exciting investment opportunity, generating returns for investors through the sale of ecosystem services such as carbon credits and biodiversity units. 

"In doing so, we will support the goals of the UK Nature Impact strategy as we aim to restore nature and biodiversity, mitigate climate change and create green, skilled employment."

Andy Turnbull, senior investment manager, added: "Federated Hermes has a long history of responsible investing and delivering sustainable returns for investors. 

"The UK Nature Impact strategy offers a unique opportunity to address environmental challenges, while generating economic benefits for our clients, and I very much look forward to working with the team in delivering this."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

Chancellor to raise high price concerns with food manufacturers 

HSBC sued for $1bn by new SVB owner for 'plundering' staff - reports

More on Fund management

Jasper Wright of Polar Capital
Fund management

Polar Capital appoints emerging markets and Asia fund manager

Jasper Wright joins

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 May 2023 • 1 min read
Buckingham joined the asset manager from Kingswood Group, where he worked as an investment analyst.
Fund management

abrdn makes investment manager hire to MPS team

Sam Buckingham

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 May 2023 • 1 min read
Before joining Artemis, David Hollis was lead multi-asset portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments in Singapore.
Fund management

Artemis names David Hollis as manager of its Strategic Assets fund

Multi-asset, absolute return strategy

Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown slams Lindsell Train over 'insufficient' investment risk framework

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Home REIT appoints new investment manager as rent collection drops to 13%

23 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

Credit Suisse employees to sue Swiss regulator over AT1 bonus losses - reports

22 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

Stock Spotlight: British American Tobacco sees light in non-combustibles

22 May 2023 • 5 min read
05

UK government sells £1.3bn of NatWest shares

22 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

GAM rejects alternative offer to Liontrust bid

22 May 2023 • 2 min read
01 Jun
United Kingdom
Website

Video Podcast: Can investing in a new wave of innovation change the world?

Register now
Trustpilot