Federated Hermes appoints manager for UK Nature Impact strategy

Based in London and reporting to Robert Hall, director at Federated Hermes, Turnbull will work on Federated Hermes' blended finance strategy for the UK's natural capital markets.

He brings with him a decade of experience in leading natural capital work across land, estate and property management divisions in the UK and internationally.

Turnbull will seek to generate attractive returns by investing in high-integrity nature-based solutions and nature-positive businesses across land, coasts, rivers and sea in the UK.

The aim of the strategy, which has been co-designed by Federated Hermes and Finance Earth, is to help address the climate and biodiversity crises, as well as generate returns.

Turnbull's main responsibilities will include evaluating, underwriting and managing nature-based impact investment opportunities, as part of portfolio construction.

He will also manage a number of strategic relationships with individuals or organisations as part of the execution of the strategy.

Previously, Turnbull served as head of asset management at Climate Impact Partners, working with investors, corporates, ENGOs and governments to develop and deliver high quality carbon-financed nature restoration projects.

Prior to that, he was a partner and head of natural capital & sustainable investment at Bidwells, a leading nature-based investment asset manager.

Robert Hall, director at Federated Hermes, said: "We are delighted to have Andy on board. His breadth of experience will play a key role in what is an exciting investment opportunity, generating returns for investors through the sale of ecosystem services such as carbon credits and biodiversity units.

"In doing so, we will support the goals of the UK Nature Impact strategy as we aim to restore nature and biodiversity, mitigate climate change and create green, skilled employment."

Andy Turnbull, senior investment manager, added: "Federated Hermes has a long history of responsible investing and delivering sustainable returns for investors.

"The UK Nature Impact strategy offers a unique opportunity to address environmental challenges, while generating economic benefits for our clients, and I very much look forward to working with the team in delivering this."