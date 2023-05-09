Schmitt will lead on themed engagements to understand and assess climate transition plans of companies and funds, while also carrying out policy engagement and informing the firm's voting decisions.

Schmitt joins from infrastructure consulting firm AECOM, where she held the role of climate and sustainability consultant.

The responsible investment team at Quilter Cheviot oversees the firm's stewardship programme, ESG integration and ESG screening, along with supporting targeted solutions for those who want their portfolios to reflect specific interests or preferences.

Schmitt commented: "Responsible investment is an area in which real change can be made in terms of our impact on our environment and society. I am excited to be joining the team at Quilter Cheviot to help integrate sustainability into Quilter Cheviot's work.

"I have a real passion for the environment and climate transition, and the investment community has a crucial role in helping us to achieve positive outcomes in this regard. I look forward to engaging with companies and funds to support our path forward."

Schmitt will report to Gemma Woodward, head of responsible investment at Quilter Cheviot.

Woodward said: "This new role adds another dimension to our team and ensures we can give as much attention to climate related issues as we possibly can.

"As a team, we work to ensure we act as stewards of our clients' assets in order to protect and enhance their long-term returns while also having a positive impact on our environment."