Manager exits €1.3bn Fidelity sustainable EM fund

Punam Sharma steps down

The change will not impact the management of Fidelity’s Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity fund
Punam Sharma has stepped back from co-managing the €1.3bn Fidelity Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity fund as of 31 March, Fidelity has confirmed.

Amit Goel remains the lead portfolio manager on the fund and will continue to benefit from the wider team's experience and insights, alongside Fidelity's proprietary research coverage across global emerging markets, the asset manager said in a statement.

Sharma will remain at Fidelity and will increase the time spent dedicated to her role as director of research, helping to enhance the depth and breadth of Fidelity's research capabilities in the Latin American and EMEA regions. 

She continues to manage the Fidelity Funds Latin America fund, which she has run since 2019.

Sharma joined Fidelity in 2016 as director of research for Asia Pacific ex-Japan, according to her Linkedin profile, having begun her career in asset management in 2000.

