Register now: Investment Week reveals agenda for Sustainable Investment Festival 2022

Sustainable Investment Festival 2022
Investment Week parent Incisive Media is pleased to unveil the programme for its Sustainable Investment Festival 2022, with sessions targeted at fund selectors and wealth managers.

Delegates at the event, which is CPD accredited over two days, will hear from sustainable investment experts including high profile independent speakers, industry CEOs and fund managers from over twenty asset managers tackle the big issues shaping the evolution of sustainable investing.  

Following the success of last year's inaugural digital event, this year's festival will be held in-person at The Brewery in London over 22-23 June. It will once again bring together fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants, trustees, and scheme managers, to help them better integrate ESG into their investment portfolios and provide solutions for clients and investors who want to make a positive impact on society and the planet. 

This year's festival will focus on natural capital opportunities and the role of investment in the preservation of biodiversity, in response to a call to action at last year's event.

Our speakers will also analyse the latest sustainable fund trends and drill down into ESG data and tools to explore how they can support the fund selection process.

In addition, there will be valuable updates on the fast-changing regulatory environment and insights into how wealth managers and advisers can meet clients' needs more effectively.

Our speakers will explore the latest developments in areas including: the journey to net zero; ESG engagement; navigating emerging market opportunities; climate-focused funds; challenges of ESG indexation; incorporating D&I into the fund selection process; and making an impact on society. They will also be identifying the key themes set to shape the future of sustainable investing and what these mean for clients.   

Key Reasons to Attend:

  • Two days of thought-provoking, interactive sessions from renowned keynote speakers, CEOs and fund managers, focused on the needs of fund selectors and wealth managers.
  • The opportunity to meet face-to-face again and network with peers and leading asset managers.
  • CPD accredited over the two-day event. 
  • Build your intelligence of best-in-class sustainable investment funds and solutions.
  • Latest analysis of sustainable fund trends, product developments and new opportunities across asset classes.
  • Chance to drill down into ESG data and tools and how they support the fund selection process.
  • Guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment with a timely update on the government's green finance roadmap.
  • Focus on natural capital opportunities and the role of investment in the preservation of biodiversity.
  • Explore investment themes including food and water, technology, climate and making an impact on society.

 For more information on the event and to view the full agenda, go to the Sustainable Investment Festival homepage.

You can register here now for the event and to receive full updates.

Incisive Media has also recently launched a new community-based site called Sustainable-Investment.com which supports the Sustainable Investment Festival all year round and hosts a wealth of resources for finance professionals focused on sustainability. You can sign up for free to be a member of the new site here.

 

