Mirabaud AM hires Chabi Nouri as private equity partner

Ahead of new fund launch

Lauren Mason
Chabi Nouri of Mirabaud Asset Management
Chabi Nouri of Mirabaud Asset Management

Mirabaud Asset Management has hired Chabi Nouri to join its private equity division as partner, where she will co-manage the Lifestyle Private Equity franchise alongside fund manager David Wertheimer.

Nouri, who was previously CEO of watch and jewellery company Piaget, will support Wertheimer in running the Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation fund, which was launched in July last year.

The vehicle aims to invest in lifestyle brands that are leaders in the technology and tapping into the socially-aware digital consumer.  

Mirabaud Asset Management strengthens teams with trio of senior hires

Mirabaud is due to launch a second fund capitalising on this theme later in the year, after the final closing of the Lifestyle Impact & Innovation fund.

Nouri said: "After more than 20 years dedicated to operational excellence and the continual pursuit of creating corporate value, I am pleased to be bringing my expertise to Mirabaud Asset Management's private equity team to help identify and support the growth of future leaders in the lifestyle sector.

"I am delighted to be joining a team that is as close-knit as it is talented, and to be combining my expertise with David's to create even more value together."

Wertheimer added he is "extremely pleased" that Nouri will be joining the company.

"Her experience in key positions in major international groups combined with her in-depth knowledge of the lifestyle world will be of great value, both for the development of our business and for our holdings, which will benefit from unparalleled strategic and operational support," he said.

