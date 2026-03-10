Standard Life appoints Nuwan Goonetilleke to senior interim positions

Search for permanent hire underway

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read

Standard Life has appointed Nuwan Goonetilleke as its interim chief investment officer and retirement solutions and asset management CEO after Mike Eakins’ departure.

