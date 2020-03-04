BNY Mellon
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
BNY Mellon IM's Newton launches sustainable global bond fund
Expands sustainable range
Newton IM hires Haubelt to lead £11.1bn equity opps unit
Newly-created role
BNY Mellon expands ESG analysis to corporate bonds
'New opportunities' to disrupt traditional portfolio management
Hedge fund execs support Boris Johnson as next PM - reports
Result of Tory leadership bid comes 23 July
Investment Conundrums: BNY Mellon's Dhar on why UK assets will remain cheap in any form of Brexit
Significant amount of bad news 'baked in' to markets
Fund outflows slow in May but alternatives still out of favour
Equity fund outflows reduced
SM&CR is a cultural wake-up call for the investment industry
New regulation comes into effect in December
People moves carousel increases its spin
Flurry of managers switching companies
Ex-BNY Mellon distribution head McCarthy joins SLA
Newly created role
BNY Mellon IM hires ex-ASI Michael Beveridge
Head of UK intermediary distribution
BNY Mellon IM to rebrand entire UK range for retail market
Ahead of June marketing campaign launch
BNY Mellon's McCarthy departs after five years as distribution head
On gardening leave
Goldman and UBS MiFID fines a 'statement of intent' from FCA
Enforcement could increase under MiFID II
FCA fines Hargreave Hale and R&M over IPO misconduct scandal while Newton given immunity
Hargreave Hale seeking legal advice
Ex-Newton manager Stephany fined for IPO misconduct
Fined £32,000 by regulator
BNY Mellon IM hires head of UK wealth managers and private banks
Replaces Hugo Wheeler
BNY Mellon IM launches thematic fund focusing on mobility disruptors
Managed by The Boston Company
Absolute Insight EMD fund dropped from Adviser Centre recommended list after challenging year
Heightened difficulty in executing long and short positions
Muzinich recruits BNY Mellon's wealth management head for UK wholesale role
Spent three years at BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon's McCarthy: Selling 'the asset classes of tomorrow'
Eyeing new products for the UK market
How policy uncertainty is hindering positive developments for bonds
Concern over central bank actions
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2018
Rewarding creativity
Rising market volatility drives new opportunity
Industry Voice: If 2017 saw one of the more benign market environments in decades, 2018 is already proving to have a bit more bite. This heralds the return of alternative or less directional trading, according to Steve Waddington, multi-asset manager...