Baillie Gifford ousted from top spot in FundCalibre Fund Management Equity Index

The firm, which claimed first position in four of eight annual reports, took over from Baillie Gifford, which this year finds itself in second place.

Prior to 2021, Morgan Stanley had achieved first place for three consecutive years. Having been pipped to the post by Baillie Gifford last year however, its average fund has outperformed by 44.6% over five years to the end of December 2021. 100% of its funds also managed to outperform.

FundCalibre's Fund Management Equity Index identifies the asset management firms that have demonstrated the best stockpicking over five-year periods, irrespective of market conditions.

While Baillie Gifford was hot on Morgan Stanley's heels with an average outperformance of 44.5%, FSSA came in third place with additional gains of 30.7% over five years, with 75% of its funds outperforming.

Marlborough, Brown Advisory and Liontrust also featured high on the list, with average outperformances of 28.8%, 27.5% and 24.7% respectively.

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said: "2021 was a difficult year for growth investors. Nevertheless, the strongest groups have maintained their consistency, albeit with lower levels of outperformance.

"While the gap between growth and value investors is still wide, it does seem to be closing and 2022 could be a much better year for the latter if the first few weeks are anything to go by."

He added that FundCalibre's research demonstrates that "good active management is not a myth or simply good luck".

"Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price, for example, have both been in the top ten for each of the eight surveys we have compiled the report, spanning a time period of more than a decade," the managing director said. "That shows consistently excellent stockpicking skills and value added for investors.

"Importantly, there are a wide range of groups that are displaying these skills - from the very big companies through to some very brilliant boutiques."