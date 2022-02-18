Baillie Gifford ousted from top spot in FundCalibre Fund Management Equity Index

Morgan Stanley takes top spot

Lauren Mason
clock • 2 min read
Prior to 2021, Morgan Stanley had achieved first place for three consecutive years
Image:

Prior to 2021, Morgan Stanley had achieved first place for three consecutive years

Morgan Stanley has returned to the top of FundCalibre’s Fund Management Equity Index for 2022, having found itself in first place in the list of ‘Elite Providers of Equities’.

The firm, which claimed first position in four of eight annual reports, took over from Baillie Gifford, which this year finds itself in second place.

Prior to 2021, Morgan Stanley had achieved first place for three consecutive years. Having been pipped to the post by Baillie Gifford last year however, its average fund has outperformed by 44.6% over five years to the end of December 2021. 100% of its funds also managed to outperform.

Schroder British Opportunities joins six funds gaining FundCalibre 'Elite' rating

FundCalibre's Fund Management Equity Index identifies the asset management firms that have demonstrated the best stockpicking over five-year periods, irrespective of market conditions.

While Baillie Gifford was hot on Morgan Stanley's heels with an average outperformance of 44.5%, FSSA came in third place with additional gains of 30.7% over five years, with 75% of its funds outperforming.

Marlborough, Brown Advisory and Liontrust also featured high on the list, with average outperformances of 28.8%, 27.5% and 24.7% respectively.

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said: "2021 was a difficult year for growth investors. Nevertheless, the strongest groups have maintained their consistency, albeit with lower levels of outperformance.

"While the gap between growth and value investors is still wide, it does seem to be closing and 2022 could be a much better year for the latter if the first few weeks are anything to go by."

He added that FundCalibre's research demonstrates that "good active management is not a myth or simply good luck".

"Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price, for example, have both been in the top ten for each of the eight surveys we have compiled the report, spanning a time period of more than a decade," the managing director said. "That shows consistently excellent stockpicking skills and value added for investors.

"Importantly, there are a wide range of groups that are displaying these skills - from the very big companies through to some very brilliant boutiques."

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

JPMAM launches industry's first actively managed China equities ETF

UK retail sales bounce back from tough December but 'warning lights blinking'

More on Funds

The drop in launches last year was a “hangover” from the pandemic.
Funds

Pandemic and lack of innovation blamed for fall in fund launches

New launches 'on hold'

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 February 2022 • 3 min read
Assets under management of funds Morningstar considered to be genuinely sustainable at the end of September dropped from $3.4trn to $2.03trn.
ESG

Responsible investors react as Morningstar strikes 1,200 funds from its sustainable universe

Fund ratings 'subjective'

Georgie Lee
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Co-manager of the Lindsell Train Global Equity fund Nick Train
Funds

Lindsell Train Global Equity dropped from Bestinvest Best Funds list

Dan Hanbury's former fund added

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford assets shrink by over 10% in January

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

Penny Lovell steps down as Sanlam Private Wealth CEO

16 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Gina Miller declares outgoing FCA chair Charles Randell 'unfit for public office'

16 February 2022 • 2 min read
04

David Roberts retires after more than three decades in industry

17 February 2022 • 2 min read
05

Lindsell Train Global Equity dropped from Bestinvest Best Funds list

15 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

Liontrust executive pay changes narrowly passes vote

16 February 2022 • 3 min read
22 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi Asset Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot