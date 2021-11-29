David Allen joins First Sentier Investors as global head of investment management

Former AMP Capital global CIO for equities

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 1 min read
David Allen joins First Sentier Investors as global head of investment management
Image:

David Allen joins First Sentier Investors as global head of investment management

David Allen has been named global head of investment management at First Sentier Investors, replacing Perry Clausen, who is retiring.

In his role, Allen will be in charge of First Sentier Investors' investment teams, excluding FSSA Investment Managers and Stewart Investors, and contribute to the development and execution of the firm's corporate strategy.

He will also play a key role in commercialising and growing investment capabilities for the business.

First Sentier Investors CEO Mark Steinberg said: "We are pleased to have attracted someone of David's calibre to the business. He will play an important role in partnering with investment teams to ensure we continue to offer relevant products and strong investment performance for our clients and capitalise on our growth potential across global markets."

First Sentier launches infrastructure fund with emphasis on sustainable development

Allen has more than 20 years of global asset management experience where he specialised in building investment businesses and leading investment teams. Prior to this role, Allen spent five years at AMP Capital, most recently as global CIO, Equities based in London where he led a global team.

Allen has also previously held senior investment leadership roles at Sarasin & Partners, Fidelity International, and Pioneer Investments. In these roles he has led teams across a wide range of capabilities, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset, ESG, dealing, risk management and operations.

Allen's appointment is effective today (29 November). He will replace Perry Clausen, who is retiring from the role of chief investment officer in early 2022.

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Investors missing out on blue economy opportunities but tide is changing

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

More on People moves

Mitesh Sheth of Redington
People moves

Mitesh Sheth steps down as Redington CEO

Over five years at the helm

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 November 2021 • 1 min read
Nick Lyth
People moves

Nick Lyth steps back as Green Angel Syndicate CEO

Two new board members

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 November 2021 • 2 min read
Collinson replaces Niki Beattie, who has served as chair of the board since January 2013, when he became the company’s first chair.
People moves

Aquis Exchange appoints new chair

Glenn Collinson

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

24 November 2021 • 2 min read
06

River and Mercantile proposes £180m payout for shareholders after Schroders sale

24 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 