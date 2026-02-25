Pacific AM bolsters North American equities offering with Feeley hire

Previously at Findlay Park

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Pacific Asset Management has appointed John Feeley to its North American equity division to oversee its strategies, Investment Week can reveal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Investing outpaces Cash ISAs for second year running

UK beats forecasts with record-breaking budget surplus in January

More on People moves

Rohan Stewart joins BNY Investments as Michael Beveridge retires
People moves

Rohan Stewart joins BNY Investments as Michael Beveridge retires

Head of UK intermediary distribution

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 24 February 2026 • 1 min read
Aberdeen MPS manager Jason Day leaves firm following restructure
People moves

Aberdeen MPS manager Jason Day leaves firm following restructure

MPS moves to Aberdeen Investments

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 18 February 2026 • 1 min read
Vanguard appoints Matthew Haigh as UK head of adviser sales
People moves

Vanguard appoints Matthew Haigh as UK head of adviser sales

'Stalwart' of the firm

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 17 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot