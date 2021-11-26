FCA streamlines decision-making process

The new approach, which will be effective from Friday (26 November), transfers some decision-making on statutory notices from the FCA's Regulatory Decisions Committee (RDC) to senior members of the body under the Executive Procedures, which the FCA said would free up the RDC to focus on contentious enforcement cases.

This places a greater degree of responsibility and accountability with the senior FCA staff, rather than RDC, to decide on the following:

a firm's authorisation or an individual's approval

action in straightforward cases to cancel a firm's permissions and that action is contested

starting civil proceedings, such as seeking an injunction

starting criminal proceedings, such as a prosecution for insider dealing

using the FCA's powers to vary or limit a firm's permissions

using the FCA's powers to impose requirements on a firm

The FCA has also made modifications to its existing Executive Procedures framework, including amending the minimum number of people to comprise the Senior Staff Committee to two, rather than three people, and allowing written and sometimes oral representations for decisions made under Executive Procedures. In addition, the FCA has removed the requirement for urgency before it can initiate a decision.

In the policy paper released on Friday, the FCA pointed to the pressing need for this transformation, considering "the dramatic changes to the financial services regulatory landscape, reflective of the wider economic, technological and social changes, as well as the challenges of the pandemic and the UK's exit from the EU."

It added: "The decisions we make affect how and when consumers are protected from firms which do not meet our regulatory standards. We want to prevent and stop harm faster and more effectively. To do that, we need to focus on making changes to areas within our control and be more accountable; with more clarity about what we are doing and why, and what difference we are trying to make."

The FCA will carry out a six-month post-implementation review to assess the effectiveness of the reforms.

Consultation Paper

In July, the FCA issued a consultation paper setting out the proposed changes and received 32 responses from a range of stakeholders, including regulated firms, law firms, compliance consultancy firms, trade bodies and individuals.

Most of the respondents expressed concern about the procedural fairness of the decisions made under Executive Procedures, which they felt was less of a worry with quasi-independent RDC as it operates separately from the regulator.

Taking the feedback into consideration, the FCA decided to go ahead with its proposed plan as it believed its Executive Procedures, which have long been responsible for several decisions on authorisations and interventions, provide a fair process.