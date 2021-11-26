Mitesh Sheth steps down as Redington CEO

Since Sheth began as CEO, Redington has grown from 79 to over 200 employees. He said he has decided that now is the right time to step down from his role to explore other opportunities.

The search for a new CEO has begun and Zoe Taylor will assume an interim CEO role supported by the rest of the leadership team and chair, Kathryn Purves.

Taylor has worked closely with Sheth since joining in 2017 and has worked as deputy CEO since January of this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Purves said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mitesh for his hard work, personal commitment and dedication to Redington over the past eight years, in particular for his leadership of the firm as CEO since 2016. We wish him well and every success for the future."

Sheth added: "This has, of course, been a difficult decision to make, but it is the right time for me to step down from my role as Redington CEO. I would like to say an enormous thank you to all at Redington for their hard work, care, commitment to learn and willingness to change during my leadership.

"I am so proud of the business we've built, the inclusive culture we've fostered and the impact that we have had on our clients and the wider industry. I'm delighted to be leaving the business in a great place, following successful delivery of our business plan in 2021 and with an exciting strategy ahead and I look forward to celebrating its successes in the future."