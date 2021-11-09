interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

Lauren Mason
clock • 2 min read
Michael Lindsell of Lindsell Train
Michael Lindsell of Lindsell Train

interactive investor has placed the £467m Lindsell Train Japanese Equity fund under formal review due to performance concerns.

The fund, which has been managed by manager Michael Lindsell since 2004, currently resides on ii's Super 60 list of rated funds, but the firm's Investment Selection Committee will decide within three months whether to retain or replace the vehicle.

While the fund has comfortably outperformed its average peer and its TSE TOPIX benchmark over the last decade with a total return of 206.6%, it has underperformed both over one, three and five years, according to data from FE fundinfo. Over the last 12 months, it has lost 9.4% while the IA Japan sector average is up 12.4%.  

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, said: "While this fund has outperformed over long time periods, it has significantly lagged its benchmark and peers over the shorter term.

"Its underperformance is particularly notable since last November's vaccine announcements, which proved to be the catalyst for value shares to outperform growth shares for a number of months. 

"This proved to be a headwind for Lindsell Train Japanese Equity, as it invests in high-quality growth companies."

He added that, given short-term underperformance has now negatively impacted the fund's three-year performance numbers - having returned 3.9% compared to its average peer's gain of 32.2% - ii's fund analyst team "believes it is prudent" to take a close look at the fund's performance.

"The short-term underperformance has negatively impacted its three-year performance numbers, and with this in mind interactive investor's fund analyst team believe it is prudent to take a closer look at the fund's performance.

"As part of the formal review process, we will examine the team and the investment process, detractors for performance, current portfolio positioning and outlook for the fund," the head of funds research continued.

"interactive investor's Investment Selection Committee will decide to either retain or replace the fund within the Super 60 listing. [Three months] gives us enough time to discuss our concern with the relevant fund manager and/or allow an opportunity for improvement."

Lauren Mason
