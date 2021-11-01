Pridham Report: BlackRock returns to the number one spot

Increased sales of BlackRock's passive products helped boost its position as wealth managers continue to increase their passive exposure. Legal & General Investment Management and Fidelity also attracted strong levels of gross new business.

On the net sales side, Liontrust and Baillie Gifford led the way for sales of actively managed funds.

Liontrust achieved its highest quarterly net sales on record. Over the last two years it has seen its redemptions increase following its acquisitions of Neptune at the end of 2019 and Architas at the end of 2020.

But these outflows are now stabilising, and sales of the acquired funds are turning positive. However, the report highlighted that a major driver of Liontrust's success over the past two years has been its sales of sustainable funds.

Pridham Report: Resilient quarter for active and passive management

Fundsmith has risen back up the sales tables, recording the industry's sixth highest level of net sales in the quarter. The consistent performance of its flagship global equity fund continues to attract retail and professional investors alike, showing that it is not only charges that matter.

Rathbones reported its second highest quarterly net retail sales on record, with the Rathbones Ethical Bond fund registering its highest ever sales, bucking the trend of other fixed income funds across the industry, which are tending to see reduced flows.

Many other managers saw their gross and net retail sales slow in the third quarter relative to earlier this year, but they were still seeing strong flows by historical standards.

However, the change in investor sentiment over the past quarter has dampened fund managers' expectations about business levels for the remainder of the year.

Helen Pridham, editor of The Pridham Report, said: "Increasing nervousness about the impact of rising inflation and other concerns are affecting investors outlooks, though low interest rates are likely to continue to underpin fund sales."