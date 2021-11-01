Pridham Report: BlackRock returns to the number one spot

BlackRock top for sales in Q3 but Liontrust leads for net sales of actively managed funds

Pedro Gonçalves
clock • 2 min read
BlackRock top for sales in Q3
Image:

BlackRock top for sales in Q3

Net retail fund sales declined in the third quarter of 2021 amid fears of a coronavirus resurgence but BlackRock has returned to the top of the gross and net retail sales chart, according to The Pridham Report.

Increased sales of BlackRock's passive products helped boost its position as wealth managers continue to increase their passive exposure. Legal & General Investment Management and Fidelity also attracted strong levels of gross new business.

On the net sales side, Liontrust and Baillie Gifford led the way for sales of actively managed funds. 

Liontrust achieved its highest quarterly net sales on record. Over the last two years it has seen its redemptions increase following its acquisitions of Neptune at the end of 2019 and Architas at the end of 2020.

But these outflows are now stabilising, and sales of the acquired funds are turning positive. However, the report highlighted that a major driver of Liontrust's success over the past two years has been its sales of sustainable funds.

Pridham Report: Resilient quarter for active and passive management

Fundsmith has risen back up the sales tables, recording the industry's sixth highest level of net sales in the quarter. The consistent performance of its flagship global equity fund continues to attract retail and professional investors alike, showing that it is not only charges that matter.

Rathbones reported its second highest quarterly net retail sales on record, with the Rathbones Ethical Bond fund registering its highest ever sales, bucking the trend of other fixed income funds across the industry, which are tending to see reduced flows.

Many other managers saw their gross and net retail sales slow in the third quarter relative to earlier this year, but they were still seeing strong flows by historical standards.

However, the change in investor sentiment over the past quarter has dampened fund managers' expectations about business levels for the remainder of the year.

Helen Pridham, editor of The Pridham Report, said: "Increasing nervousness about the impact of rising inflation and other concerns are affecting investors outlooks, though low interest rates are likely to continue to underpin fund sales."

Related Topics

Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Tilney Smith & Williamson sees gross inflows of £4.5bn in nine months

Seneca Growth Capital VCT launches new £10m B share offer

More on Funds

Firms are aiming to take action by 2025
ESG

Asset management firms pledge to fight deforestation by 2025

$8.7trn aum

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 November 2021 • 2 min read
Barings Japan Growth Trust will close on the 6 December
Funds

Barings Japan Growth Trust to close on 6 December

Barings has decided to close its Japan Growth Trust after it fell to just £9.2m in assets under management, the investment manager has confirmed to Investment Week.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 October 2021 • 1 min read
Stephen Yiu
Funds

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

New kid on the block

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 26 October 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Ten key takeaways from the Autumn Budget 2021

27 October 2021 • 10 min read
02

Autumn Budget 2021: Chancellor to cut business rates by £7bn

27 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

The Big Interview: Blue Whale's Stephen Yiu brings fresh eyes to UK stockmarket

26 October 2021 • 5 min read
04

Activist hedge fund Third Point calls for break up of Shell after taking $750m stake in energy giant

28 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Industry Voice: Sustainable investing - the defining decades

28 October 2021 • 8 min read
06

T. Rowe Price acquires Oak Hill Advisors

28 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 