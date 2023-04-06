Deep Dive: Thematics offer diversification but investors must consider bond sensitivity

While thematic funds offer diversification and a specialist knowledge base, investors must also consider the sensitivity to real bond yields inherent in these funds.

Speaking to Investment Week, Quilter WealthSelect manager Stuart Clark explained that thematic holdings act as diversifiers to traditional exposures, and their team utilises the funds to gain exposure to areas in which the "additional layer of specialist knowledge" is supportive of both stock selection and risk management.

Clark cited natural resources as one example in which this specialist knowledge is beneficial: "Natural resource equities can be an area where generalist managers can struggle with assessing the quality of resources or the conflicting factors that can drive the underlying commodity price, impacting the earnings and valuation attributable to the companies."

While natural resources are one case of a theme made accessible by these more targeted funds, there are a vast range of areas investors may not have considered.

Shannon Lancaster, fund analyst at Ravenscroft, highlighted the Candriam Equities Oncology Impact fund, which provides investors access to companies involved in cancer care, from research and diagnosis to profiling and treatment.

"The fund provides us with an opportunity to invest in the fight against cancer, which is the number two cause of death worldwide," she explained.

Clark, who also invests in this fund, added the product offers a "clear social impact", along with access to a defensive industry.

Deirdre Cooper, co-portfolio manager of the Ninety One Global Environment fund, noted the opportunities in structural decarbonisation that thematic funds can offer, and pointed to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry as one investors may not have considered.

"An estimated 15% of global emissions caused by heating and cooling of buildings," she said. "As urbanisation accelerates, populations grow and global temperatures rise, it is estimated that this figure could approach 25% by 2030.

"The HVAC industry therefore requires a rapid and significant transformation to lower carbon and provide more energy efficient solutions."

The global drive to decarbonisation has also benefited the timber industry, according to Quilter's Clark, who explained the twin opportunities of the increasingly defensive asset.

"Investors can benefit here from not only a global drive to decarbonisation but also long-term trends such as the shift to paper-based products, adding to its defensive characteristics," he said.

Although specialised on a broad level, emerging markets also provides many thematic opportunities for experts drilling down further into the space.

Ravenscroft's Lancaster highlighted the Arisaig Global Emerging Market Consumer fund, which provides access to a "key investment theme".

"[The managers] monitor changing consumption habits in these regions to ensure they own the companies most likely to benefit from unfolding trends," she said.

"They are another great example of an experienced, specialised team who have relationships built up with management and consumers on the ground."

Bond yield sensitivity

While thematic funds offer diversification and a specialist knowledge base, investors must also consider the sensitivity to real bond yields inherent in these funds.

Head of sustainability and research in thematic equities at Pictet Asset Management Steve Freedman explained: "Thematic equity investing focuses on companies whose fundamentals are supported by a discrete group of powerful social demographic, environmental and technological forces of change that are reshaping our world.

"Also known as megatrends, these include urbanisation, technological development, or a greater focus on climate change and health, to name a few. Such a secular growth focus means that the valuation of thematic companies tends to emphasise longer-term prospects to a greater degree than the broader equity market."

He added: "In other words, these tend to be higher-duration equities. From a valuation perspective, this means that they are more sensitive to changes in real bond yields."

Over the course of 2022, rising energy prices, rapid inflation and the aggressive tightening of global monetary policy combined to squeeze US ten-year real yields on inflation protected securities up 250 basis points, the largest move since that market's inception in 1997, according to Freedman.

Tied to this was the underperformance of the broad equity market, with growth-sensitive thematic stocks suffering more than most.

However, China's economic reopening is one of many macroeconomic drivers that should push real yields downwards.

Combined with the relative valuation of thematic companies versus broad equity markets resetting to come in line with historic values, including enterprise value to EBITDA and price earnings to growth, Freedman believes thematic funds are currently sat at an "attractive" entry point to investors.

"We expect that the growing interest in thematic equities among investors is backed by structural forces that should remain in place and support valuations," he argued.