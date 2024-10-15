Baillie Gifford to close underperforming Health Innovation fund

Dwindling assets

Beth Brearley
clock • 1 min read

Baillie Gifford is closing its underperforming Health Innovation fund due to dwindling assets.

Officially launched in 2020 to take advantage of cutting-edge healthcare companies, the fund's assets under management have now fallen to £26m.  Co-managed by Julia Angeles, Marina Record and Rose Nguyen and having been run internally for two years, the fund sits in the bottom quartile over several timescales, returning 4.4% over one year against the IA Healthcare average of 12.6%, according to FE fundinfo.  Baillie Gifford to shutter four bond funds and scrap international fixed income business Following a strategic review, Baillie Gifford has concluded the fund is no longer comme...

