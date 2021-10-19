Carmignac hires economist from AXA IM to focus on eurozone

Apolline Menut will be "instrumental" in macroeconomic research

Menut to focus on the eurozone
Menut to focus on the eurozone

Carmignac has appointed Apolline Menut as an economist focused on the eurozone.

Menut, who joined from AXA Investment Managers, started in her new role at Carmignac on 1 October. She reports to Carmignac's chief economist Raphaël Gallardo.

Gallardo said: "I'm delighted to welcome Apolline, a recognised and talented professional within our team.

Didier Saint-Georges to depart Carmignac after 14 years

"Her expertise will be instrumental to our independent and proprietary macroeconomic research, one of Carmignac's trademark, allowing for the execution of our global active management style throughout our portfolios."

At AXA IM, Menut was an economist responsible for the Euro area, covering economic and political developments.

She started her career at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management in Cambridge as research assistant, before joining Barclays in the European economics research department covering the Euro area.

She graduated from the Ecole Normale Supérieure Paris-Saclay and holds a Masters in Theoretical and Applied Economics from the Paris School of Economics, as well as a Bachelors of Arts in Economics and Sociology from the University of La Sorbonne.

