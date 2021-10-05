Two-thirds of ethnic minorities in UK financial services have suffered discrimination

Race to Equality: UK Financial Services

clock 05 October 2021 • 3 min read
36% of respondents believe their companies are fully committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion

Some 66% of ethnic minorities working in financial services have experienced discrimination at work due to their background, according to a recent survey from reboot.

The report, entitled Race to Equality: UK Financial Services, also found that only 36% of respondents believe their companies are fully committed to enhancing diversity and inclusion, while 48% believe their career progression is slower than that of their white colleagues.

The findings of the report, which was conducted in partnership with research house Coleman Parks, came from a survey of 800 employees across 440 UK financial services firms.

Editor's letter: Celebrating inclusion

It also found that only 51% of respondents think their leadership teams believe diversity is critical to their businesses, and that only 59% of ethnic minorities are satisfied in their current jobs - compared to 76% of white respondents.

Elsewhere, more than a quarter (28%) of ethnic minorities believe discrimination is actively holding them back in terms of their career progression.

Hannah Grove, reboot. board member and diversity advocate, said: "The financial services industry has made great strides in advancing more diverse and inclusive workplaces, developing progressive initiatives, and putting more emphasis on the benefits that diverse teams and cognitive diversity can bring to organisations.

"While these are positive changes, the reboot. survey findings clearly illustrate that there is still a long way to go to achieve real inclusion. This is not just a societal imperative; firms will find themselves at a competitive disadvantage if they do not address.

"Now is the time and opportunity for employers to prioritise how they can move the needle and create truly inclusive environments within their companies for their own success and that of society at large."

Accelerating progress towards an inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry

As a response to the report, reboot. - which aims to elevate the conversation around race in workplace and society - has created a ‘five-point plan of action' for firms to follow in order to foster a more inclusive working environment.

This can be seen below:  

 

  1. Listen to [all] your employees: Only a quarter of firms consult with ethnic minority employees on how to tackle D&I issues. With a clear lack of diversity at senior levels across the industry, this means decisions are often made by those with limited experience of the challenges minority groups face.

 

  1. Update and evolve training programmes: Both provision and take up of diversity and inclusion training for employees at all levels remains low. Companies need to invest more in upskilling and educating employees at every stage of their careers.

 

  1. Develop role models through senior business sponsors: Two fifths (43%) of ethnic minority respondents said visible senior role models with a similar identity or background within their organisations would help support their own job progression. Also, leaders need to be senior sponsors who will take responsibility for nurturing and growing future role models.

 

  1. Set the tone at the top; lead from the front: Many employees do not believe their companies are fully committed to improving diversity and creating inclusive cultures. Senior leadership need to better articulate the benefits and importance of a diverse workforce to their broader staff base, while providing authentic support to ethnic minority employees.

 

  1. Educate and empower HR teams and review recruitment practices: A lack of diversity within internal HR teams may be limiting progress on hiring from non-traditional sources, while many employees do not have faith these departments will adequately and appropriately tackle discrimination. Leaders need to give HR teams the suitable training, authority and budgets to be able to search for, hire and support employees from diverse backgrounds.

