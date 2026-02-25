Investment Week opens nominations for 10th anniversary Women in Investment Awards 2026

Nominations close on 27 March

clock • 2 min read

Investment Week is delighted to invite nominations for the Women in Investment Awards 2026 as we celebrate their 10th anniversary, in association with Amundi Investment Solutions.

Trustpilot