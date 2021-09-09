Ruffer launches diversified return fund

Firm's first new product for the UK in 10 years

Pedro Gonçalves
clock 09 September 2021 • 1 min read
Ruffer LLP has launched a daily liquidity version of its flagship £4bn LF Ruffer Total Return fund, a strategy that has delivered an annualised return of 8.4% since launch.

The LF Ruffer Diversified Return fund (RDRF) will adopt the same investment approach as Ruffer's existing four core funds, which aim to generate absolute returns with an uncorrelated risk/return profile to the broader markets.

The strategy will be managed by investment directors Duncan MacInnes, who will combine his role on the new fund with his role as co-manager of the Ruffer Investment Company, and Ian Rees.

Ruffer founder steps back from day-to-day management

MacInnes said: "Global financial markets face an uncertain future which creates major challenges for investors. Traditional asset allocation models will come under renewed stress as inflation volatility rises.

"By providing a more liquid expression of our investment strategy we can help support UK financial planners, wealth managers and the broader wholesale market with our ‘all weather' uncorrelated investment approach.

The new fund, Ruffer's first in the UK for ten years, meets investors' demand for better liquidity while affording protection against the risk of rising inflation and higher market volatility in the future.

Ruffer IC replaces gold with bitcoin as 'potent insurance policy'

MacInnes added: "We believe we are entering a world in which bond and equity prices look poised to fall in tandem. In this environment true diversification and a lack of correlation to other asset classes or strategies will be absolutely vital to portfolio construction - this is where we believe the Ruffer approach can be of use to investors."

 The fund will be available through all of the major investment platforms with the first NAV scheduled for the 15 September.

