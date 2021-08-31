ADVERTISEMENT

Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust targets £300m IPO

£500m pipeline of assets identified

Ellie Duncan
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
The trust has identified renewable energy infrastructure assets including wind, solar, hydro and hydrogen assets
Blackfinch Renewable European Income Trust (BRET) has announced its intention to launch an IPO to raise up to £300m via a placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer, and to seek admission to trade on the London Stock Exchange.

The new investment trust will invest in a diversified portfolio of mixed renewable energy infrastructure assets in Europe, with Blackfinch Group, which has total assets under management of £500m, appointed the company's investment manager.

Once fully invested, the trust is targeting a dividend yield, based on the initial issue price, of 1% to 3% for the first financial year to 30 June 2022, 5% to 5.5% for the second financial year to 30 June 2023 and, thereafter, 6% per annum, increasing progressively.

It will target a net total shareholder return in excess of 8% per annum over the medium-to-long term.

The investment trust has identified a pipeline of renewable energy infrastructure assets in excess of £500m, including wind, solar, hydro and hydrogen assets and expects the net proceeds of the issue to be deployed within 12 months of admission. 

The board of BRET comprises four non-executive directors, headed by Anthony Marsh, who established the world's first Green Investment Bank. 

BRET chair Marsh said: "We are delighted to announce that we are considering an IPO and a fundraising of up to £300m, which we intend to make available to retail investors via an intermediaries offer. 

"Demand for renewable energy in Europe is enormous, and there is a critical undersupply."

He added: "The portfolio will be diversified across technology, geography, and stage of construction, and investments will be focused on the higher-yielding markets of Italy, Portugal and Central Eastern Europe, including Poland, Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary.

"Blackfinch Group, BRET's investment manager, has a highly experienced energy investment team and successful track record in renewable energy investments, and their network of strategic partners will help accelerate the deployment of monies raised."

