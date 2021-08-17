Wells Fargo brings two small-cap funds to market in double launch

Wells Fargo Small Cap Innovation and Global Small Cap Equity have been launched to expand and diversify the company’s umbrella fund

Wells Fargo Small Cap Innovation and Global Small Cap Equity, which have been launched to expand and diversify the company's umbrella fund, will also be made available to investors on an individual basis.

The former, which will be managed by Michael Smith and Christopher Warner - part of Wells Capital Management's fundamental growth equity team - will seek innovative yet mispriced companies that foster market disruption and offer a competitive advantage. At least two-thirds of the portfolio will be based in the US, with up to 15% of the portfolio to be invested "opportunistically" in global non-US small-cap equities.

Meanwhile, the Global Small Cap Equity fund is managed by Wells Capital Management's special global equity team, which comprises co-portfolio managers Jim Tringas, Bryant VanCronkhite, Oleg Makhorine, Stephen Giggie and Brian Martin.

The fund will predominantly invest in constituents of the S&P Developed Small Cap index, although it will be able to allocate up to 10% of its portfolio to members of the MSCI Emerging Markets index.

This fund will look to take advantage of short-term mispricings to invest in high-quality stocks, maintaining a focus on strong balance sheets and free cash flow to generate long-term above-peer performance, with lower-than-average risk metrics.

"We are delighted to be able to offer two of our proven small cap equity strategies in fund format for our clients in Europe and Asia," said Deirdre Flood, head of the International Client Group at WFAM. "These portfolio teams have demonstrated an ability to identify compelling investment opportunities down the market cap spectrum, where disciplined fundamental research allows them to find the winners of tomorrow that are on the right side of change."

The dual launch follows the addition of the Global Equity Enhanced Income fund to the Wells Fargo (Lux) Worldwide fund in July last year.